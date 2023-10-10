Kari Lake to Announce Run for Sinema’s Senate Seat on Tuesday
GAME ON
Failed gubernatorial candidate and Trump sycophant Kari Lake was expected to officially announce her bid on Tuesday for the Arizona Senate seat occupied by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, ABC News reported. Sinema’s departure from the Democratic Party last year teed up what will likely be a three-way race between Lake, Sinema and Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). Lake has yet to concede her failed gubernatorial effort and has repeated baseless claims of election fraud—although the Tuesday night rally in Scottsdale, Arizona where she will reportedly announce her latest run will in effect be an admission that she lost the governorship. Lake is set to face off against one of her former supporters, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, in the Republican Senate primary.