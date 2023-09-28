Kari Lake to Face Off Against Kyrsten Sinema in Critical Arizona Senate Race
JUMPING IN
Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she will run for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate seat, setting up a 2024 election blockbuster in the crunch state of Arizona, the result of which could decide whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate. Lake, who is still contesting the 2022 gubernatorial election, which she claims she lost due to fraud, echoing Donald Trump’s fraud claims in the 2020 presidential election, told The Wall Street Journal she will officially launch her campaign at an Oct. 10 rally. The Journal reports that the race will likely be between Republican Lake, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, and Sinema, now an independent. Lake told the Journal she would continue her unsuccessful litigation over the gubernatorial race, saying, “I’m a mom, I can multitask.”