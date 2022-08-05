Kari Lake Wins GOP Arizona Gubernatorial Primary Election
‘POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE’
The hotly contested Republican Arizona gubernatorial primary has finally been called. Trump-backed candidate Kari Lake defeated fellow pro-Trump contender Karrin Taylor Robson, according to the Associated Press, late on Thursday night. With 88 percent of the vote being reported, Lake had mounted a comeback and now leads Robson by nearly 20,000 votes. In her victory statement, Lake turned her ire from her primary challenger to the Democratic primary victor, Katie Hobbs. “Though the results took longer than they should have, Arizonans who have been forgotten by the establishment just delivered a political earthquake,” she said. “My opponent Katie Hobbs had one job in government, and that was to ensure an efficiently processed election. She failed spectacularly.”