Karine Jean-Pierre Admits She Has No Idea Who One Direction Is

Biden Administration Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre admitted Thursday that she’s unfamiliar with the multi-platinum selling British boy band One Direction—and even mispronounced Niall Horan’s name at one point during her daily briefing Thursday. She broached the subject while announcing Horan’s upcoming appearance at the White House for a St. Patrick’s day event: “Niall is a multi-platinum-selling singer songwriter who has toured the globe, including with One Direction,” she said. “Gonna keep my comments to myself on One Direction,” she added, before quickly breaking her promise. “I don’t know who they are. I’m sorry. Many of you, I’m sure, do.”