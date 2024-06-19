Karine Jean-Pierre Rushes to Help Woman Who Fainted During Press Briefing
‘HOT IN HERE’
A woman fainted Tuesday during the White House press briefing, momentarily halting the afternoon event which was held as temperatures in the area reached the mid-90s. After hearing someone call out that there was an “emergency,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stopped her remarks and stepped down from the podium to assess the situation. Jean-Pierre obtained water for the unidentified woman, and then returned to the microphone a minute later and asked if anyone else needed anything before she continued. “It is hot in here,” she added, agreeing with a reporter’s comment. NewsNation reporter Kellie Meyer wrote on X shortly afterward that the woman is doing fine. Temperatures in the capital are forecasted to reach at least 90 degrees for the next ten days, according to The Weather Channel. Other parts of the country are also facing a heatwave.