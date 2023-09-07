CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Karine Jean-Pierre Separates From Longtime Partner: ‘I’m a Single Mom’
SPLITSVILLE
Read it at Vogue
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed that she has separated from her longtime partner, former CNN anchor Suzanne Malveaux. The press secretary’s unceremonious announcement came toward the end of an extensive Vogue Magazine profile published Thursday. “I’m a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid,” Jean-Pierre told the magazine. “Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that’s nurturing.” Jean-Pierre and Malveaux met at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, Jean-Pierre recounted in her 2019 autobiography Moving Forward. The pair adopted their daughter, now a nine-year-old, not long after.