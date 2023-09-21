White House Spox Shuts Down Fox’s Peter Doocy Over Border Question
‘GONNA MOVE ON’
Quickly losing her patience with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy during Thursday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer the reporter’s question about the southern border. With migrant crossings reaching near-record levels at the U.S.-Mexico border this month and the Biden administration issuing temporary work permits to almost 500,000 Venezuelan migrants, Doocy asked about the surge in immigration. “What do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?” Doocy, known for his tense interactions with the White House, wondered. “So what do you call it, Peter, when the GOP puts forth a—,” Jean-Pierre responded, prompting Doocy to start interjecting. “Wait, no, no, no, no,” the White House flack exclaimed, eventually telling Doocy “we’re gonna move on.” Despite Doocy’s pleas, Jean-Pierre said it was too late after a brief back-and-forth. “I tried to answer the question—you stopped me,” she flatly stated before turning her attention to another reporter. “Let’s go.”