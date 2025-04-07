Man Arrested After Officers Seize His Seven ‘Emotional Support’ Tigers

Make way for the next Tiger King. A 71-year-old Nevada man was arrested last week after officials found seven tigers in his home that he claimed were “emotional support animals” he “rescued” from none other than Joe Exotic himself. Officers arrested Karl Mitchell when he resisted arrest during a raid on his home. They found seven of the big cats in cages, six of which he got from famous Netflix star Joe Exotic—who is now serving a 21-year jail sentence for trying to murder his rival Carol Baskin. His potential successor, Mitchell, did not have proper permits to own the wild beasts and had been spotted walking the tigers loose in the area and even allowing people to take photos with them. Mitchell, who was later released on bond, said he didn’t need permits because the tigers are his emotional support animals and the public was not in danger. The county has asked Mitchell to relocate the tigers for years. Not only has he refused, but he’s sued them in response and asked for more than $1 million in damages, alleging the county has “intentionally interfered” with their “business and private life” and caused emotional distress.

USA Today