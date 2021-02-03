Karl Rove Calls for Greene to Be Stripped of House Assignments: She Believes ‘Jews Control a Space Laser’

A night after Fox News host Tucker Carlson defended QAnon-aligned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), claiming she’s being punished because “CNN says she has bad opinions,” Fox News contributor Karl Rove said the conspiracy-spouting lawmaker should be stripped of her House assignments.

Greene has come under fire in recent days for her violently unhinged comments and social media posts, such as her support for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s execution or her belief that a Jewish space laser was responsible for California wildfires. Republican senators have sought to distance themselves and their party from Greene as pressure builds on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to remove her from committee assignments.

At the end of an interview with fellow Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy, filling in as guest host of Fox News Primetime this week, Rove was asked what advice he’d give the Republican Party ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“Well, number one, we need figure out what we are for,” the longtime Republican strategist responded. “We are going to find ourselves easy to oppose things that the Biden administration is doing, and that is important, but we also have to decide what we are for.”

Gowdy, a former GOP member of Congress, then turned to his attention to Greene, noting that McCarthy was meeting with her Tuesday night about her future.

“You’ve got Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy in the House—speaking of Georgia, a congresswoman in Georgia that is threatening to define the Republican Party. How do you keep a big tent—keep the fringes kind of out of the main dining area?” Gowdy wondered aloud.

“If you believe that the Jews control a space laser that starts fires in Northern California and that there’s some unnamed high-ranking government official who’s got a heretofore unknown security classification called Q, and all the nutty things that flow with that, you should be taken off the prestigious House Education and Labor Committee and be confined to the dark recesses of the furthest building away from the House floor, and then let the voters decide in the next election,” Rove said.

He added: “She is a problem for our party.”

Rove, a former senior adviser to ex-President George W. Bush, was one of the earliest and loudest voices at Fox News to push back on former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election was “stolen” from him due to unproven claims of widespread voter fraud. Beyond everything else, Greene has also been an ardent supporter of Trump’s “Big Lie” that he actually beat President Joe Biden in a landslide.