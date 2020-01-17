Ivanka’s Sister-in-Law Karlie Kloss Says She Won’t Vote for Donald Trump
Supermodel Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump’s sister-in-law, has said she has absolutely no intention of voting for Donald Trump this year. Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner—the brother of Ivanka’s husband and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner—but said she disagrees with her husband’s family when it comes to politics. “I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” Kloss said on the show Watch What Happens Live on Thursday. “I voted as a Democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same thing in 2020.” A clip of Kloss on Project Runway went viral this month after the judges suggested they weren’t sure she would wear a contestant’s designs, to which the contestant fired back: “Not even to a dinner with the Kushners?”