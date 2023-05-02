Karma Comes (Again) for Memphis Grizzlies’ Loudest LeBron Shit-Talker
F*CK AROUND AND FIND OUT
The Memphis Grizzlies will not be bringing Dillon Brooks back next season “under any circumstances,” The Athletic reported Tuesday, capping a season filled with controversy over his trash-talk about LeBron James. Dillon began the Grizzlies’ first-round play-off series against the Lakers by taunting James, one of the greatest players of all time, as “old” and “tired.” It did not end well: Brooks played abysmally, including being ejected from Game 3 for punching James in the groin, and the Grizzlies were sent packing by the lower-seeded Lakers. Brooks was later fined $25,000 for refusing to speaking to the media after Games 3, 4 and 6, then told reporters Sunday he stood by his shit-talk. “I don't regret it,” Brooks said. “I'm a competitor. I compete.” But Brooks was left with egg on his face again on Tuesday, with the unrestricted free agent now searching for a new team to call home.