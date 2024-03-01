CHEAT SHEET
    Karol G’s Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing After Smoke Fills Cockpit

    MIDAIR SCARE

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Winner Karol G with trophy at the 66th Grammy Award in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

    Jason Armond/Getty Images

    Grammy-winning singer Karol G made an unexpected landing in Van Nuys, California, on Thursday night after her private Gulfstream jet experienced a maintenance issue while in the air. The aircraft—which is adorned with a barbed-wire heart—took off from Burbank airport and was heading east over a canyon near San Bernardino when the pilot reported that the cockpit was filling with smoke, forcing the craft to turn around and make the emergency stop. The plane, carrying 16 people, safely touched down at Van Nuys airport around 9 p.m., and the reggaeton artist could be seen deplaning and hugging associates on the tarmac, KABC reported. Fire crews showed up at the scene, but no one appeared injured. Karol G, who holds one Grammy award and five Latin Grammys, is currently on tour in Latin America, with her next show scheduled for Friday in Guatemala. It was not immediately clear whether the flight malfunction would impact her touring schedule.

