Karol G’s Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing After Smoke Fills Cockpit
MIDAIR SCARE
Grammy-winning singer Karol G made an unexpected landing in Van Nuys, California, on Thursday night after her private Gulfstream jet experienced a maintenance issue while in the air. The aircraft—which is adorned with a barbed-wire heart—took off from Burbank airport and was heading east over a canyon near San Bernardino when the pilot reported that the cockpit was filling with smoke, forcing the craft to turn around and make the emergency stop. The plane, carrying 16 people, safely touched down at Van Nuys airport around 9 p.m., and the reggaeton artist could be seen deplaning and hugging associates on the tarmac, KABC reported. Fire crews showed up at the scene, but no one appeared injured. Karol G, who holds one Grammy award and five Latin Grammys, is currently on tour in Latin America, with her next show scheduled for Friday in Guatemala. It was not immediately clear whether the flight malfunction would impact her touring schedule.