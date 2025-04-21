Leavitt, 27, Joins Easter Egg Roll With Rarely Seen Hubby, 59, and Son

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made Monday’s White House Easter Egg Roll a family affair, showing up with her husband Nicholas Riccio and their son.

Leavitt, 27, is seldom seen in public with Riccio, 59, but the couple was spotted strolling across the South Lawn—decked out for the annual tradition—pushing nine-month-old Niko in a stroller.

President Donald Trump’s fifth Easter Egg Roll featured an egg hunt, cookie decorating, and nearly 30,000 real eggs adorning the South Lawn, even as egg prices reach record highs.

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny greet guests durning the White House Egg Roll on the South Lawn on April 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The couple was seen on the White House lawn along with Trump and his wife, Melania.

The youngest ever White House press secretary married Riccio, a real estate developer, two days before Trump’s second inauguration in January.

Leavitt, who has said that her Catholic faith is a “huge part” of her life and always wears a cross necklace, had her baby before marriage, welcoming Niko in July 2024.

The couple, separated by a 32-year age gap, met while she was running for a Congress seat in New Hampshire in 2022.

“A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband,” she recalled on The Megyn Kelly Show in February. “I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends.”

Leavitt admitted that she was wary about their age gap at first, saying “I mean it’s a very atypical love story,” but said Riccio is “incredible.”

“He’s the father of my child and he’s the best dad I could ever ask for,” she said.

According to Daily Mail, the blue lace dress Leavitt wore to the Easter Egg Roll was from designer Self Portrait and typically costs over $600. Another Self Portrait dress the press secretary wore made waves on Chinese social media last week, after a Chinese diplomat mocked her on X, alleging the dress was made in China.

Leavitt has spent much of her tenure defending Trump’s tariffs on China, which have ignited a trade war between the two countries, saying, “China wants what we have.”