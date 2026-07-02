Karoline Leavitt Accidentally Humiliates Trump With Air Force One Photo

Karoline Leavitt has accidentally done her boss dirty with a picture aboard President Donald Trump’s new Air Force One.

The $400 million airplane was rolled out on Wednesday, and the White House press secretary was on hand for the big day.

“What a privilege to be aboard the inaugural flight on the brand new Air Force One! A truly unforgettable day. ✈️🇺🇸” she wrote in a social media post alongside a trio of images of her and the president in and around the plane.

Karoline Leavitt/X

In one, Leavitt, 28, smiled in front of a TV set showing the presidential seal surrounded by what appeared to be shelves of books.

All of them are hardback and without a sleeve, and while most are too far out of focus to be read clearly, several appear to say simply “Library” or “Art.”

In some instances, three books with the same solitary word stand side by side. There is no indication about the author, the publisher, or whether it is a volume in a wider work.

Nick Mark MD/X

Other copies of “Library” are also found in pairs. All of the books appear to be in good condition.

Leavitt, who has just returned from maternity leave following the birth of her second child with 60-year-old husband Nicholas Riccio, also showed a picture of Trump as he spoke to the press before stepping onto the Qatar-gifted jet.

The unconditional gifting of the Boeing has raised several legal and ethical questions, but on Wednesday, none outwardly troubled the president as he boarded it bound for North Dakota as part of the America 250 celebrations.

Trump spoke to the press before boarding. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I’m excited about the first flight,” he said. “They just completed it. They made it appropriate for a president; that means the security and all of the different bells and whistles they put on. Very complex now, but it’s really quite something.”

It is planned that Trump will use the plane until a new one is built in around two years’ time.

There’s “never been a plane like it,” he said.

Boeing is based in Virginia. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Frankly, we couldn’t build a plane like this because we wouldn’t be willing to spend the kind of money necessary. They spent top dollars,” he added.

Boeing is headquartered in Virginia, and the 747-800 was originally built in the U.S., The Guardian reports.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.