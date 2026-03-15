Karoline Leavitt Desperately Tries to Spin Trump’s War as a ‘Win’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt swears she is working day and night to ensure Americans know just how well her boss’ war with Iran is going.

Speaking on Fox News to Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Leavitt continued her campaign against the media, whom she has been criticizing for not singing the administration’s praises.

“We’ve been working 24/7 here at the White House to make sure the American people understand how much of a tremendous success this operation has been over the past two weeks,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt spoke to Lara Trump on Saturday about rising gas prices. Fox News

She added she had spent “nearly an hour on the phone” to CNN this week, rebutting a story that the U.S. had been unprepared for the Iranian regime to blockade the Strait of Hormuz and disrupt global oil supplies.

General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly warned Trump multiple times that attacking the country would see the critical shipping channel blocked by retaliatory attacks.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump acknowledged the risks but decided to plow ahead with his war, which has since taken the lives of 13 American service members and sent gas prices sky high.

The Pentagon has formally identified the six service members killed in Trump's war in Iran as Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, Maj. John A. Klinner, 33, Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, and Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30. Department of Defense

“If you picked up The New York Times, you’d think that Iran is crushing the United States. It is quite the opposite,” Leavitt said

Trump’s objectives for the war have fluctuated over time. While initially geared toward rapid, Venezuela-style decapitation and regime change, the 79-year-old president has since spoken about the potential need for “boots on the ground” and claimed that the war will only be resolved when he can “feel it in my bones.”

Numerous polls have shown that a majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s war in Iran, with the conflict defying U.S. historical trends in which voters typically back a war in its early days.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted on Tuesday that President Donald Trump wasn't just making things up to justify his war. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening salvo of the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes, and Trump demanded a say in who might lead the country next. The Ayatollah’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has since been chosen and has vowed to continue the war and carry on blocking the strait.

“The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday, just after a post saying the U.S. military is effectively incapable of stopping Iranian interference in the strait.

“We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are,” the earlier message read.

Trump has claimed that allies will come to the aid of the U.S. in getting the Strait open. Truth Social

In a separate justification on Fox News, Leavitt appeared to reverse the cause-and-effect principles while explaining why the strait is currently closed to shipping.

“The fact that the terrorists are holding the global oil industry hostage by threatening to shut down the Strait of Hormuz... just underscores the need for President Trump to launch this operation in the first place,” Leavitt said.

“We cannot live in a world where we have radical Islamic terrorists threatening to hold the world’s oil market and global economy hostage like this.”