Karoline Leavitt Drops Cross Pendant After ‘South Park’ Spoof

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was spotted with her signature silver cross necklace again, weeks after seemingly tucking the accessory away following a South Park episode spoofing her.

Leavitt has been known to wear the pendant, a nod to Christianity and conservatism, while spewing alternative facts for the Trump administration in the White House press briefing room.

The White House press secretary’s signature necklace has been noticeably absent after being brutally trolled. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

However, in recent TV interviews, Leavitt’s cross was noticeably not on display, leading some social media commentators to take notice that she may ditch the pendant during tough days.

“Notice @PressSec @karolineleavitt wasn’t wearing her cross necklace as she lied to the nation,” wrote one X user on July 7 as Leavitt addressed increased demands to release Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged client list.

Another social media commentator wrote in a July 26 X post, days after South Park’s Trump takedown, “Karolyn’s Leavitt can wear twenty crosses, go to church a hundred times a week, preach about her Christian values, but her actual truth is that she serves a lying, cheating, abomination and lies every day to support him.”

Karolyn’s Leavitt can wear twenty crosses, go to church a hundred times a week, preach about her Christian values, but her actual truth is that she serves a lying, cheating, abomination and lies every day to support him. She is vapid and soulless. Special place in hell someday,… — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) July 26, 2025

Another commentator noted in an Aug. 12 X post that Leavitt seemed “tense at podium lately” and that her wardrobe appeared to reflect her changed in mood. They added, “I like her lighter persona. Not so urgent Ms. Leavitt. Still got over 3 years remaining.”

Karoline seems tense at podium lately. I like her lighter persona. Not so urgent Ms. Leavitt. Still got over 3 years remaining. Notice dress color. Think she has wardrobe for all moods. Rx: More family time with young son and hubby. Who's her stand-in? Give 'em some experience. pic.twitter.com/pPJfS4QvHl — RexHavoc (@RexHavoc27) August 12, 2025

Regularly wearing the accessory has made Leavitt a conspicuous character in Trump’s orbit as evidenced by her depiction in the first episode of South Park’s season 27.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s silver cross on display as she speaks to the press in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

In one scene in the episode, Leavitt is clearly recognizable by her blonde hair, purple pantsuit and cross as she informs Trump that the Canadian prime minister has arrived to see him.

In another bit, Leavitt’s character urges Trump to respond to a caller angry over religious messaging in schools. “Sir, can you please talk to them? They’re really riled up,” the depiction of Leavitt begged.

“Hey, relax god,” Trump responds dismissively, seemingly speaking to God.