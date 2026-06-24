Karoline Leavitt shared a poll showing “broad support” for parts of Donald Trump’s Iran peace deal—but also that a vast majority said the deal itself may fall apart anyways.

The White House press secretary, 28, posted to X on Tuesday a Breitbart link to an Economist/YouGov poll conducted last week.

“Poll: Broad Support for Key Objectives in Trump’s Peace Deal with Iran,” Leavitt wrote.

Leavitt shared a poll touting "broad support" for the Iran peace deal, even though a majority of respondents were skeptical that it would hold. X/PressSec

As part of the memorandum of understanding with Iran, there would be a ceasefire, Iran would reopen the Straight of Hormuz, and the country would not “procure or develop nuclear weapons.” Additionally, the U.S. would lift sanctions against Iran while creating a $300 billion reconstruction Iranian investment fund.

The “broad support” Leavitt and Breitbart were referencing seems to be how 69 percent of respondents said they supported the Strait of Hormuz being reopened with “toll-free commercial passage” for 60 days. The same percentage agreed with the provision that Iran promise not to develop a nuclear weapon.

But when asked about the deal as a whole, poll respondents were not firmly on Trump’s side. Less than one-third (32 percent) supported the deal, while 24 percent opposed it and 44 percent were unsure.

Additionally, a whopping 81 percent of the poll’s 1,679 respondents said it was either “very” or “somewhat” likely that the deal falls apart and war resumes. Among self-described “MAGA” supporters, that number was still quite high (71 percent), and among Republicans, it was even higher: 75 percent. That point was highlighted by CBS News’ Kathryn Watson.

The U.S. and Iran are negotiating a proposed deal to end Donald Trump’s deeply unpopular Middle East conflict. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Furthermore, only slightly more Americans in the poll felt that the U.S. had “won” the war: 25 percent, as opposed to 22 percent who chose Iran. A considerable 41 percent said neither won.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.