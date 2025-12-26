Karoline Leavitt Expecting Second Baby With Husband, 60

Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio are expecting a baby girl in the new year.

The White House Press Secretary, 28, and the real estate developer, 60, made the announcement on Fox News.

“My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother,” Leavitt said. “My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth.”

Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio arrive at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Their first child, Niko, was born in July 2024, six months before they got married ahead of President Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

Leavitt said she was “extremely grateful” to Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, “and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House.”

“Nearly all of my West Wing colleagues have babies and young children, so we all really support one another as we tackle raising our families while working for the greatest president ever,” she said.

Leavitt is due in May 2026. She wrote in an Instagram post that the baby is “the greatest Christmas gift” she and Riccio could ask for.

The post was accompanied by images of her rubbing her belly, an ultrasound next to a onesie that reads “Baby Sis,” and her son Niko carrying a teddy bear that says “I’m the big brother.”

“I am so excited to be a girl mom!” Leavitt wrote.

The couple began dating in 2022 when Leavitt was 25 and running for the congressional seat in New Hampshire’s first district, which she ultimately lost to Rep. Chris Pappas.

Leavitt with parents, Erin Leavitt and Bob Leavitt. Karoline Leavitt/Instagram

Leavitt has admitted that their eyebrow-raising 32-year age gap was tricky to navigate with her parents.

“It’s definitely a challenging conversation to have at first,” she told Miranda Devine’s Pod Force One podcast. “Once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them, and now we’re all friends.”

Riccio also hails from New Hampshire, where he battled bouts of financial insecurity to become a major player in Hampton Beach’s real estate scene.

Riccio, Leavitt and their son. Karoline Leavitt/Instagram

Leavitt acknowledged on The Megyn Kelly Show in March that their love story is “atypical,” but hailed her husband as her greatest supporter, best friend, and rock.

The youngest press secretary in history regularly fights off a firestorm of criticism as Trump’s mouthpiece. Earlier this month, Leavitt drew attention when Vanity Fair photographed her with what appeared to be filler injection sites across her upper lip.

Leavitt was seen up close and personal in Vanity Fair's new issue. Christopher Anderson/Vanity Fair