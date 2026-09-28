Karoline Leavitt Shops Book That Would Spill Trumpworld’s Secrets

Karoline Leavitt’s “machine gun lips” are poised to spill secrets about her tenure as Donald Trump’s press secretary.

Leavitt, who stepped down in August to spend more time with her family, including her newborn daughter, has also found time to shop a memoir about her time in Trumpworld, sources told Page Six on Monday.

The former Trump appointee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leavitt, 29, was the youngest press secretary in White House history and left Pennsylvania Avenue despite the president’s protests. It has been rumored that the 80-year-old president’s incessant phone calls to Leavitt while she was on maternity leave influenced her decision to step down. Her post remains unfilled.

Leavitt is the youngest press secretary in history. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Since returning to her previous position at the political action committee MAGA Inc., Leavitt’s lips have clearly loosened—and she’s paid a price for it. On Sunday, the failed New Hampshire congressional candidate came under fire from fellow Trump loyalists over revelations she made on Sean Hannity’s podcast.

Asked how the 80-year-old president dealt with world leaders, she revealed that Trump dressed down former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a private lunch last year.

“We’re sitting around the table, and we’re all enjoying lunch, and we’re in this beautiful place, and the president just starts ripping into him for his policies,” she said.

“‘Your policies here are so stupid, you need to close your borders,’” Leavitt quoted Trump saying. “You need to deport these people you have in your country. I know your country and I know your people, they hate what you’re doing.’”

“Starmer’s just sitting there...this is in his house, in his country. We’re not even at the White House, we’re not even on our own territory and he’s just...I remember Stephen Miller and I looking at each other like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’”

Greg Kelly, a host for Newsmax, one of Donald Trump’s preferred networks, lashed out at Karoline Leavitt in a vicious post on X, accusing her of breaching Trump and the nation’s trust.