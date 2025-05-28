Karoline Leavitt Gives a Bizarre Defense of Trump’s Threat to Harvard

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt lashed out at “LGBTQ graduate majors” in a bizarre defense of President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring Harvard University to its knees.

The Massachusetts Ivy League college has borne the brunt of Trump’s attack on higher education. On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that the Trump administration has moved to cancel the federal government’s remaining federal contracts with the institution, worth about $100 million.

The planned move, which is in addition to about $2.65 billion in recent federal cuts to Harvard, is the White House’s latest salvo against America’s oldest university.

The administration has accused Harvard of liberal bias and of facilitating antisemitic behavior on campus. On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social and sounded off about this perceived antisemitism, as he floated the idea of axing another $3 billion from Harvard, which he said would be funneled into trade schools.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly targeted Harvard. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty

“I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land. What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!” he wrote.

His press secretary, speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday evening, seemed to confirm the plan.

“The president is more interested in giving that taxpayer money to trade schools and programs and state schools where they are promoting American values but, most importantly, educating the next generation based on skills that we need in our economy and our society,” Leavitt told the Fox host.

“Apprenticeships, electricians, plumbers—we need more of those in our country and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University, and that’s what this administration’s position is.”

She had earlier pointed out that Harvard enjoys an endowment fund worth an estimated $53 billion.

Leavitt takes questions on the Trump administration's plan to block federal grants and contracts from Harvard University, in April. Win McNamee/Getty Images

She questioned why an institution pushing “anti-American values” should “receive a single penny of taxpayer funds,” when it has such a nest egg.

Leavitt added that the administration was committed to fighting antisemitism on campuses throughout the country.

“And we also are not going to tolerate the illegal, criminal, antisemitic behavior that we saw take place at Harvard and many other college campuses across the country,” she said.