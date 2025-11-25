Karoline Leavitt Goes Full Cosplay for Turkey Pardon

It’s rare to upstage the turkeys at the White House’s traditional Thanksgiving pardon. But Karoline Leavitt, Donald Trump’s press secretary managed it Tuesday—by dressing like a pilgrim.

The 28-year-old White House press secretary arrived at work on Tuesday in a black-and-white dress with ribbon-tied cuffs and collar fastenings—strikingly similar to the clothing worn by women who may have attended the first Thanksgiving in 1621.

Leavitt, 28, and her son Nicholas “Niko” Robert Riccio, whom she shares with her 60-year-old husband Nicholas Riccio. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

She wisely ditched her signature silver cross necklace, which would have been a major fashion faux pas to the Puritans in what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts, who were firmly opposed to the display of religious symbols.

It’s not clear where Leavitt made her pilgrim purchase, but a similar top is priced at $630 at Nordstrom, and cheaper versions are available at Anthropologie, on Amazon Prime and other retailers.

Leavitt’s trademark silver cross has long been the subject of speculation and mockery. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The failed congressional candidate brought along her son, Niko, but not her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, for Trump and First Lady Melania’s pardoning of Gobble and Waddle, the two birds selected as National Thanksgiving Turkeys.

The annual Rose Garden ceremony has become one of America’s most whimsical political traditions, albeit not usually with themed outfits.

Leavitt embraced the Thanksgiving spirit in what appears to be pilgrim attire. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Female pilgrims wore tops ribbon-tied at the collar and cuffs and fastened in the front. Instagram

This isn’t the first time Leavitt’s style has drawn comparisons to the pilgrims.

“There’s so much wrong with this periwinkle dress that it’s difficult to know where to start. At first glance, Karoline Leavitt looks like she’s trying to channel the pilgrims, that is if the pilgrims had access to blue dye,” Women.com wrote about a dress Leavitt wore during a press briefing in March.

Leavitt was first compared to a pilgrim in March after she wore a traditional, periwinkle dress during a press briefing. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The List also slammed the White House secretary’s taste, writing: “Though vintage fashion can certainly prove the test of time, this pilgrim piece was past its prime and definitely not the look Leavitt should have reached for in her wardrobe.”

Trump has also settled into the Thanksgiving mood, making questionable claims that this year’s Thanksgiving dinner will be more affordable than ever.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “2025 Thanksgiving dinner under Trump is 25% lower than 2024 Thanksgiving dinner under Biden, according to Walmart. My cost are lower than the Democrats on everything, especially oil and gas! So the Democrats ‘affordability’ issue is DEAD! STOP LYING!!!”

However, his claim has fallen apart under scrutiny: Walmart’s 2025 $39.33 Thanksgiving package features 22 items, while the chain’s 2024 meal, which cost $56, had 29 items. And some of the recurring items have shrunk: fried onions have gone down from 6oz to 4.5oz.