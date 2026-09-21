Karoline Leavitt Reveals Her New Project After Ditching White House

Karoline Leavitt has revealed her new project after she ditched the White House.

However, the fresh challenge isn’t a much-touted slot at Fox News or a return to politics. The 29-year-old former press secretary to Donald Trump is instead throwing herself into home improvements.

Over the weekend, the comms whizz appeared to reveal that she and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 61, had bought new property in her old boss’s favorite state.

Leavitt confirmed she and her husband had bought a Florida property. Karoline Leavitt/Instagram

She mentioned her new home in Florida in an Instagram post on Monday, as she reviewed a baby stroller.

“So many questions about our double stroller! I love the Nuna, but we needed another stroller for our Florida home,” she wrote on her Instagram story over a picture of her two children, two-year-old son Niko and four-month-old Viviana.

Giving insight into what her future holds, she added, “I ordered this on Amazon since we will only be here for a few months of the year, and it’s less expensive.”

On Sunday, Leavitt, who became the youngest press secretary ever when she entered the White House, announced renovations to a property in the Sunshine State. “We are renovating our place in Florida. Would you like to follow along?” she asked her followers alongside a poll with yes and no options.

Over the weekend, she posted a photo of renovations being made on her house. Karoline Leavitt/Instagram

Leavitt, who turned 29 in late August, has flexed her millennial influencer muscles since leaving the White House last month to focus on her family, offering insights into her lavish lifestyle.

“Living our best life,” she wrote on Saturday alongside a picture of her children relaxing poolside.

The couple’s primary residence is in their native New Hampshire, but Riccio, a property developer, reportedly has a portfolio of about 15 properties. They first met in 2022 at a restaurant in their home state owned by Riccio, when Leavitt was campaigning for Congress.

Leavitt gave her final official interview as Trump’s press secretary on Fox and Friends last month. In a gushing appearance, Leavitt praised the job she was leaving after 20 months, saying it was “the honor and blessing of a lifetime” to work for Trump.

However, she admitted the White House job became too much for her as a young mother. “They’re just at a critical time in their life when they need their mom home a little bit more,” she said of her growing brood.

Leavitt served in the first Trump administration as an assistant press secretary before working as a communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik and later as a spokeswoman for Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC. She will remain an outside adviser to Trump and return to MAGA Inc. after leaving the White House.