TACO Trump Punts Decision on Bombing Iran in Wild New Twist

President Donald Trump will decide whether to attack Iran within the next two weeks, and has issued a plea to stave off the backlash in his MAGA base: Trust in Trump.

As a MAGA civil war over military intervention threatens to tear his party apart, the president has left the door open to a diplomatic off-ramp.

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," he said through his White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

Asked what the president would say to those who voted for his “America First” doctrine and didn’t want the nation involved in another foreign war, Leavitt replied: “Trust in President Trump.”