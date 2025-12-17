Politics

Karoline Leavitt Snubs Sarah Palin in Desperate Bid to Give Trump a Win

The president’s press secretary tries to give him credit for something that happened nearly 20 years ago.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has falsely claimed Donald Trump invented the phrase “drill, baby, drill”—despite it having been popularized by Sarah Palin almost 20 years ago.

Leavitt, 28, made the wild assertion about the president during her media round on Monday. While promoting the administration’s energy push, and pointing to Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s agenda, she told Fox News that Trump had “made up the slogan.”

US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt does an TV interview outside the White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the fib during her rounds of TV interviews outside the White House. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

Trump, 79, has leaned heavily on the phrase across his second-term messaging, including in his Jan. 20 inaugural address, when he declared: “We will drill, baby, drill.”

But the slogan wasn’t born with him at all.

It actually dates back to the 2008 Republican National Convention, where Michael Steele, the former Maryland lieutenant governor, delivered the line in a speech captured by C-SPAN.

Weeks later, Palin—now 61—helped cement it as a campaign-era catchphrase during the Oct. 2, 2008, vice presidential debate, while she was John McCain’s running mate.

“The chant is ‘drill, baby, drill,’” Palin said.

Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin waves as Republican presidential candidate John McCain joins her on stage
Sarah Palin’s time as John McCain’s presidential running mate became a cultural phenomenon. MediaNews Group/Boston Herald vi/Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

At the time, the Alaska governor drew wall-to-wall coverage, massive crowds, and an instant mythology that became a feature from cable news to late-night comedy.

She also became a magnet for viral lines that blurred into parody. In a September 2008 ABC sit-down, Palin said of Russia, “They’re our next door neighbors. And you can actually see Russia from land here in Alaska.”

Republican U.S. House candidate former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks as Donald Trump looks on during a "Save America" rally on July 09, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Palin has campaigned for Trump. In return, he stole her slogan. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Days later, Tina Fey’s “Saturday Night Live” impression delivered the line that stuck in the public imagination—“I can see Russia from my house!”—which was debunked by Snopes in 2011 as something Palin never actually said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Leavitt and the White House for comment.

