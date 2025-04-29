White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt cheekily insinuated that President Donald Trump might have been the reason Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing Monday, Leavitt was asked if Trump’s Truth Social post about Sanders—the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deoin Sanders and a standout for the Colorado Buffaloes last season—had anything to do with him being selected in the fifth round of the NFL draft Saturday.

“All I will say is the president put out a statement and a few rounds later he was drafted,” Leavitt responded with a laugh. “So I think the facts speak for themselves on that one.”

Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns Saturday. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

On Friday, Trump criticized owners at the NFL Draft for not selecting Sanders, who was expected to be a first-round pick on Thursday but fell to a day three selection, despite what Trump called his “phenomenal genes.”

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Shilo and Shedeur dancing is perfection after Shedeur got drafted 😂



(via shilosanders/Twitch) pic.twitter.com/JdL6O0snhn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 26, 2025

Sanders’ stunning free fall—he was the sixth quarterback selected in this year’s draft—has been attributed to some issues with his draft profile.

The 23-year-old’s pre-draft process, particularly his interviews, didn’t go well. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported this week that Sanders may have “sandbagged” his meetings with teams he did not want to play for.

“At some of those [combine] meetings with certain teams that maybe Shedeur Sanders didn’t really want to go to … I was told that he more or less sandbagged in those interviews,” Jones said.

The Huffington Post also reports that there were concerns over his reputation and arm strength.

Sanders’ brother, Shilo, streamed the rising quarterback’s reaction to his selection by the Browns Saturday, where he could be seen dancing and celebrating with his loved ones.