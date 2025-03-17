Trumpland

Karoline Leavitt Walks Back Trump’s Rant on Biden Pardons

BEGGING THE QUESTION

Trump went off-the-rails early Monday morning, declaring on Truth Social that the pardons were void.

Amethyst Martinez
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Amethyst Martinez

Amethyst Martinez

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaD.C. Press Breaks 140-Year Tradition in Snub to Trump
Amethyst Martinez
PoliticsTrump Notches All-Time High Approval Rating as Dems Hit New Low
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Declares Biden’s J6 Pardons ‘Void’ in Late-Night Truth Social Meltdown
Janna Brancolini
Politics‘Don’t Tell Melania’: Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed
Erkki Forster
TrumplandTrump Is Set to Tighten His Grip on the Kennedy Center With New Move
Yasmeen Hamadeh