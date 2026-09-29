Karoline Leavitt’s Attack on Dem Star Instantly Backfires

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to torch Democrats on Fox News and instead got roasted for her poor math.

The 29-year-old told Sean Hannity on Monday that Democrats such as James Talarico, the party’s Senate candidate in Texas, are “incredibly disingenuous.”

“They campaign as moderates,” she said. “They do 360s on every single policy position they have to try to appeal to common sense, good-hearted Americans. But then, when they are elected, they govern as complete radical extreme liberal lunatics.”

Leavitt embarrasses herself on Fox News. Fox News

The trouble is that a 360 sends a person right back to where they started. To campaign as a moderate and then “do 360s on every single policy position” would mean governing as a moderate, too.

One person hit out, “Someone needs a lesson in conversational geometry.” Another X user asked, “Doing 360? Isn’t that doing the same thing? I mean had she said doing 180 I would have understood the context.”

Another Leavitt critic raged, “This moron doesn’t even realize that she complimented Democrats by saying they always come back to the same position. No wonder she’s on Fox.”

Leavitt was just getting warmed up. She urged Americans to vote Republican in the midterms and said her party must go after Democrats with everything it has.

Leavitt was attempting to criticize Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

“Over the next 36 days, Republicans, and I know President Trump is going to do it, must ruthlessly prosecute the Democrats as who they are,” she said.

“Extreme far-left liberals who want to destroy our economy, want to take away your private property, raise your taxes, take your hard-earned money, abolish prisons, abolish police, open our borders to insane people from all over this world and end America as we know her and love her.”

She doubled down, continuing, “And that is not an exaggeration. And that’s what we have to focus on, drawing that contrast between the common sense vision of President Trump and Republicans.”

Her pitch comes as Trump’s own aides privately admit his party is in trouble. The 80-year-old president’s advisers believe the coalition of voters that helped him sail back to office in 2024 has fractured, and that he is unlikely to win independents and swing voters back before Nov. 3, CNN reported.

“It’s obviously going to be f--king rough,” one source with knowledge of the current atmosphere at the White House told the network on Monday. That person added that losing the House is now generally seen as a foregone conclusion, though there is hope, however slim, of keeping the Senate.

Democrats currently hold an almost 8-point lead heading into the midterms, according to the reporting. Asked whether there was anything Republicans could do to dent it, one White House adviser told CNN, “Go back in time and never start the war with Iran.”

CNN reports the White House strategy is now aimed more at energizing the president’s existing supporters than persuading fence-sitting voters. “It’s all a turnout game,” one source said.