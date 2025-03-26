Politics

WATCH: Leavitt’s Fiery Clash With CNN Reporter Over Signal Leak Question

NEXT!

The press secretary denied Kaitlan Collins a follow-up question despite the CNN star’s repeated attempts.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
MediaTrump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
TrumplandJournalist Publishes Every Damning Text from War Plans Leak
Dan Ladden-Hall
TrumplandMembers of Signal War Group Chat Are Being Sued Over Bombshell Leak
Yasmeen Hamadeh
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell