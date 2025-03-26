Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
WATCH: Leavitt’s Fiery Clash With CNN Reporter Over Signal Leak Question
NEXT!
The press secretary denied Kaitlan Collins a follow-up question despite the CNN star’s repeated attempts.
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
Published
Mar. 26 2025
3:05PM EDT
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
ByJoshFiallo
Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
Media
Trump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
Trumpland
Journalist Publishes Every Damning Text from War Plans Leak
Dan Ladden-Hall
Trumpland
Members of Signal War Group Chat Are Being Sued Over Bombshell Leak
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Opinion
Usha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell