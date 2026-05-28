Karoline Leavitt’s Male Stand-in Throws a Hissy Fit

He told reporters to call him “doctor,” tried to restrict questions on Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund, and slammed the press over an article he didn’t understand.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s first attempt at filling in for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt became a lively affair on Thursday, as he sparred with journalists over everything from the war in Iran to a plot within his own department to immortalize Trump’s face on a $250 bill.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 28, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Bessent began the briefing touting the administration’s so-called “Trump Accounts,” America’s unemployment rate, and the president’s forms to lower prescription drug costs.

“With that, I’m happy to ask some questions,” he said. “I will mention, three weeks ago I got an honorary degree from the University of South Carolina, so if you really want to get a question, you call me Dr. Bessent.”

The briefing took a more serious tone as the honorary doctor sidestepped several questions on the reported memorandum of understanding reached between U.S. and Iranian negotiators, telling reporters that it was “a mistake to get out ahead of the president” on the matter.

He was then asked about Trump’s “anti-weaponization” slush fund, which also granted the president immunity from certain IRS audits, a function of Bessent’s department.

“This is going to be the only question I’ll take on this matter today,” he said, saying it was a matter for acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and the Justice Department.

“President Trump is a great American who has endured more than 10 years of nonstop harassment and weaponization from the federal and state government actors,” he added.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent holds up a Washington Post article about a possible 250 dollar bill with the portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 28, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci Evan Vucci/REUTERS

But things took a more combative turn when he was pressed on the push from within Treasury, first reported by the Washington Post, to put Trump’s face on a $250 bill to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

Bessent initially tried to downplay the report, saying it was up to Congress to change the law to allow the president’s face to be immortalized on the new banknote.

But he became more combative a few minutes later when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins questioned the initiative, given that people were struggling with cost-of-living pressures.

With that, Bessent held up a copy of the Washington Post article, telling reporters: “You know, I don’t really understand this Washington Post article.

“Who here is from the Post?” he asked, before telling them: “Yeah, terribly written, terribly edited.”

Bessent, a former hedge fund manager and the first openly gay person to be appointed to a Republican Cabinet, was the third person to fill in for Leavitt while she is on maternity leave, following appearances by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The 63-year-old is viewed by Trump as someone who can calm the markets and is well respected on Wall Street, but he is also known for his fiery temperament, which even led to a heated shouting match and a physical scuffle with Elon Musk in the White House last year.

A few months later, another infamous brawl also reportedly took place at the Executive Branch, the exclusive MAGA club co-owned by Donald Trump Jr, during a dinner attended by dozens of Trump administration officials and advisers.

The winding down of Elon Musk's DOGE after less than a year marked a turbulent end to President Donald Trump’s efforts to slash federal spending. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

According to Politico, things got heated when Bessent lashed out at Trump ally Bill Pulte, over allegations that the housing director had been bad-mouthing him to Trump.

“Why the f--- are you talking to the president about me? F--- you,” he was quoted as saying. “I’m gonna punch you in your f------g face.”

After the briefing on Thursday, Fox News commented on Bessent’s performance, noting how he called on reporters by their clothes or features.

“He maybe needs a different system for calling on people,” said America Reports presenter Sandra Smith.

“Gray hair! Glasses! Pink shirt!” laughed her co-host John Roberts, mimicking Bessent’s approach.