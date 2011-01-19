Karzai Delays Afghan Parliament

Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday delayed seating the country’s parliament, further putting him at odds with the White House and his other backers in the international community. Karzai said the decision came at the request of a special court that he personally appointed to hear complaints from losing candidates in the country’s September election, who said fraud and security woes prevented part of the population from voting. Judges on the panel said the election was a “huge fraud” and the “instability and insecurity you see now will grow 10 times over.” But others warned of increased violence as a result of the delayed parliament, as many become disenfranchised with Karzai’s U.S.-backed government.