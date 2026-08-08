Politics

Keystone Kash Gets a Warning From Moscow About His Russia Visit

KASHING IN

The Kremlin is taking notice of the FBI director’s reported plans, and there could be strings attached.

Tomas Thor
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

patel and putin
PicMonkey

FBI Director Kash Patel has been given a not-so-subtle message about his purported plans for a trip to Russia as a Kremlin-friendly newspaper warns he better come bearing gifts.

Moskovsky Komsomolets, one of Russia’s most widely read newspapers, published a lengthy piece examining Patel’s expected October visit, citing a Russian political analyst closely aligned with the Kremlin.

Ontario, CA - January 23: FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a press conference on the tarmac at Ontario International Airport on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. Patel announced the arrest of former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding in Mexico who was one of the FBI's top 10 fugitives and faces charges for multinational drug trafficking and the killing of a federal witness. Wedding was flown to Ontario from Mexico Friday morning on a Federal jet and transferred to LAPD custody. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)
Kash Patel began his 10-year term as FBI director in 2025. MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Da/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

“It’s assumed that Russia has some kind of dirt on the Democrats, and we could provide it, in one form or another, to the American side,” Vladimir Vasiliev of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Arbatov Institute for U.S. and Canadian Studies told the newspaper, speculating on the possible reasons for Patel’s visit.

Vasiliev works closely with the Russian International Affairs Council, which is overseen by Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, as the chairman of the board. He is widely known for spreading the Kremlin’s line in state-controlled media.

He went on to make clear that Patel better not come empty-handed if he has a favor to ask of Putin’s security services: “At the same time, the Americans might also have something to share, seeing as the Russian side could ask, ‘What do we get in return? or inquire, ‘What do you have to say about this or that issue?’”

ATHENS, GREECE - MAY 27: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speeches during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) after the meeting in Athens, Greece, May 27, 2016. Vladimir Putin is having a state visit to Greece. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
Putin has held Russia’s top position for 26 years. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

His comments come after Politico reported that Patel is planning to travel to Russia on October 14 and 15, with stops in Moscow and St. Petersburg. His likely host would be the FSB, Russia’s powerful security service and successor to the Soviet KGB.

Such a trip would be highly unusual for an FBI director. Robert Mueller was the last known FBI chief to visit Russia, traveling there in 2013.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), is sworn in during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Patel, a former public defender, federal prosecutor and Trump loyalist, is facing opposition from Democrats over his past criticism of the Justice Department and FBI. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Kash Patel has faced intense controversy regarding allegations of erratic behavior, heavy drinking, and being unreachable by staff. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Patel appeared to shed more light on his relationship with Moscow this week when he discussed the FBI’s cooperation with Russian and Chinese counterparts in an interview with Reuters. He said the bureau had exchanged specialized and intelligence information with the countries’ law enforcement agencies when necessary to combat certain forms of cross-border crime.

Patel could also be positioning himself as a backchannel between Donald Trump’s administration and Moscow, potentially giving him a role beyond his traditional law enforcement responsibilities, Vasiliev said, describing it as a possible bid to win influence over Trump and secure his job as FBI director.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 15: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel during a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House on October 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Patel provided an update on the Trump administration’s progress in reducing violent crime. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Kash Patel and Donald Trump began their professional relationship in 2017, when Patel became a senior counsel for the House Intelligence Committee. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“What’s stopping the FBI director from acting as a mediator or, say, a liaison officer?” Vasiliev said, suggesting U.S. officials might believe Putin’s intelligence background makes the security services a particularly effective avenue for negotiations.

Patel has long been entangled in the political battles surrounding Russia. During Trump’s first term, he worked to undermine the investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election, an investigation Patel has since branded the “Russiagate hoax.”

PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of Defense Kash Patel speaks during a campaign rally for U.S. Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump at Findlay Toyota Center on October 13, 2024 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. With 22 days to go until election day, former President Donald Trump is campaigning in the battleground state Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)
No FBI director has visited Russia since 2013. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Whether Patel’s Moscow trip actually happens remains uncertain. The Kremlin was tight-lipped about the trip when asked by reporters to comment on it late last month, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov simply saying he had no information about it.

“Two months is a long time, with a lot of things possible,” Vasiliev said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Tomas Thor

Tomas Thor

Breaking News Intern

tomas.fernandez@thedailybeast.com

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