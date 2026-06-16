Kash Patel Hit With Claim of Secret FBI ‘Slush Fund’

FBI Director Kash Patel may be using his own taxpayer-funded “personal slush fund” to pay his loyalists, a top Democrat says.

Congressman Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, sent Patel a letter demanding more information about $8,000 in payments made to agents who execute Patel’s “unlawful partisan and personal orders.”

Raskin said that Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have been informed that Patel has signed off on more than $1 million in awards.

Patel's tenure leading the FBI has been marked by controversy. Leah Millis/REUTERS

“We have been receiving troubling reports that you may be using part of the budget of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as a personal slush fund to make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in unlawful ‘bonus’ payments to loyalist MAGA henchmen who have engaged in misconduct,” Raskin wrote in a letter to Patel, reviewed by the Daily Beast, first reported by MS Now.

The letter notes that it remains unclear just how much each agent has received, but says that the committee has confirmed that several “loyalist employees” received at least “five such payments in consecutive pay periods, amounting to nearly $40,000 per agent.

Patel has been paying MAGA loyalists within the FBI, Raskin claimed. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Raskin also notes that these payments have been made “at such a frenzied rate” that some have even bounced back as the accounts have been depleted.

“Why are these agents receiving extra pay simply for doing their jobs? Are they, in fact, collecting bonus compensation for engaging in actions outside of their duties and outside of the law?” Raskin wrote.

Raskin demanded that the FBI provide him with “all bonuses, awards, or other payments” made to FBI agents and all documentation related to those bonuses by the end of the month.

The FBI did not return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Raskin demanded more information over the alleged "slush fund" by June 29. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

The new accusation marks the latest scandal for the embattled FBI director.

A damning report from The Atlantic earlier this year detailed Patel’s apparent pattern of “erratic” behavior and heavy drinking, which has reportedly concerned agents. Patel, in turn, has sued the outlet for $250 million for damages.

He has also faced criticism for mixing business trips with pleasure, most notably when he was caught partying with the Team USA hockey team after their gold medal win at the 2026 Olympic Games.

FBI director Kash Patel chugging beer at the Winter Olympics. William Turton/X

In what appeared to be a reference to the allegations raised in The Atlantic, Raskin, in his letter, also wrote that it remains unclear “whether these bonus payments have simply been a corrupt attempt to slide cash to friends or whether they are also meant to ensure the silence of the agents who witness your inebriation and accompanying professional negligence and misconduct.”