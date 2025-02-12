Politics

Kash Patel Kids Book About ‘King’ Trump Selling for $50

IT'S A STEAL!

The signed copies may be worth even more after Patel becomes FBI chief.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

Kash Patel's signed children's books are selling for $50 at a collector's site.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Humiliated in the ‘Most Powerless Image Ever’ of a U.S. President: O’Donnell
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release
Liam Archacki
OpinionPutin’s Crazy Carve-Up Could Give Trump Greenland and Canada
David Gardner
CongressDem Flames MTG by Showing House Elon Musk ‘D*** Pic’
Nandika Chatterjee
scoutedTherabody’s Massive Cyber Week Sale Is Full of Discounted Gift Ideas
Thomas Price