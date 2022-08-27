Donald Trump adviser Kash Patel had a meltdown following the heavily redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit being released on Friday.

As Trump railed against the heavy redactions in the documents, Patel became enraged over his name not being concealed.

“Today marks another vicious attack from DOJ/FBI who intentionally jeopardized my safety by un-redacting my name in the most reviewed search warrant in the history of the United States,” he wrote in a statement on Trump’s Truth Social.

“This same FBI has been investigating death threats made against me due to baseless political overreach by government gangsters and in their greed for political vengeance, have threatened my safety again,” he continued. “These gangsters are on notice.”

Patel didn’t return multiple Daily Beast requests for comment on Saturday morning.

The former Trump administration National Security Council official and MAGA-loving children's book author recently rose to Trumpworld infamy after erroneously claiming Trump could “literally stand over a set of documents and say these are now declassified.” Politico reported in June that Patel was also granted access to the National Archives on Trump’s behalf to review non-public records.

Yet, while Patel fumed over his name not being covered up, Trump expressed frustration over there being too many redactions.

“Affidavit heavily redacted!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, while further mocking the redactions. “Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover—WE GAVE THEM MUCH.”