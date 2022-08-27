Donald Trump adviser Kash Patel had a meltdown following the release of the heavily redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit on Friday.

As Trump railed against the heavy redactions in the documents, Patel became enraged over his name not being concealed.

“Today marks another vicious attack from DOJ/FBI who intentionally jeopardized my safety by un-redacting my name in the most reviewed search warrant in the history of the United States,” he wrote in a statement on Trump’s Truth Social.

“The DOJ is on the line for my security with their dangerous actions. This same FBI has been investigating death threats made against me due to baseless political overreach by government gangsters and in their greed for political vengeance, have threatened my safety again,” he continued. “These gangsters are on notice.”

Patel didn’t return multiple requests for comment from The Daily Beast on Saturday morning.

The former Trump administration National Security Council official and MAGA-loving children’s book author recently rose to Trumpworld infamy after erroneously claiming Trump could “literally stand over a set of documents and say these are now declassified.” Politico reported in June that Patel was also granted access to the National Archives on Trump’s behalf to review non-public records.

Yet, while Patel fumed over his name not being covered up, Trump expressed frustration over there being too many redactions.

“Affidavit heavily redacted!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, while further mocking the redactions. “Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover—WE GAVE THEM MUCH.”

Even before the FBI’s search at Trump’s Florida home, Patel alleged that the former president had somehow declassified an array of “national security” related documents.

“On his way out of the White House, he [Trump] declassified — made available to every American citizen in the world — large volumes of information relating, not just to Russiagate,” Patel claimed in an early May interview with radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, “but to national security matters, to the Ukraine impeachment, to his impeachment one, impeachment two.”

When not offering Trump questionable legal advice, Patel hawks shirts, “Fight With Kash” hoodies and “K$H” baseball hats. “He also set up the Kash Patel Legal Offense Trust to raise money to sue journalists,” Axios further reported.

As The Daily Beast recently reported, Trump has begun to watch out for those in Trumpworld who are perceived as grifting off him.

“He notices,” a senior Trump adviser told The Daily Beast of those cashing in on Trump’s name. “He also notices who was there, who will be there, and why they are there.”