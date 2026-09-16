Keystone Kash Begs GOP Chair to Cut Short Dem’s Grilling

FBI Director Kash Patel twice appealed to a Republican senator to stop a Democratic colleague from grilling him, but was promptly shut down.

Patel, 46, testified on Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he was pressed about a host of issues, including whether his bureau plans to investigate a Russian oligarch paying for Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding celebration. The Trump appointee also suggested the bureau may send federal agents to polling places in the November midterms.

California Sen. Adam Schiff’s questions seemed to irk Patel, who tried but failed to have Chairman Chuck Grassley put a stop to them.

Patel came to the hearing with opposition notes about certain Democratic senators. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The tension rose when Schiff, 66, circled back to a question that Sen. Cory Booker had asked Patel about a February New York Times report that Patel had assigned a SWAT team to protect his 27-year-old girlfriend, aspiring country music singer Alexis Wilkins. After that story was published, the Times reported that the FBI “began investigating” reporter Elizabeth Williamson. Justice Department officials ultimately did not pursue the case.

“Mr. Booker tried to get an answer from you, a very simple answer, about the reporter who wrote an article about potential misuse of an FBI SWAT team by yourself—” Schiff began as Patel cut him off.

“Didn’t happen. Total lie,” he said.

When Schiff tried again, Patel interjected once more: “You repeated a lie, so I’m not going to answer it.”

Schiff then addressed Grassley.

“Mr. Chairman, we’re going to have to extend time the more he does this,” he said, prompting Patel to blurt out: “We don’t have to extend anything.”

Schiff questioned Patel about the alleged misuse of an FBI SWAT team to protect his girlfriend. C-SPAN3

Grassley, 92, intervened.

“Could I ask of both of you, that he ask his question, and then, like I said—” he began, before Patel interrupted him too.

“Mr. Chairman, I have maintained my decorum through this entire hearing. His colleagues have called me a thug, a liar, baselessly attacked my loved ones, continuing to jeopardize the safety of me and mine, all the while to advance their political narrative. He’s doing the same,” Patel told the chairman. “I would appreciate it if you concluded this hearing, because this guy has no interest in oversight.”

Grassley declined Patel's request to end the hearing. C-SPAN3

“Here’s what I want to do,” Grassley said. “You ask your question, and then when he’s done, you will have time to respond.”

“Okay. His time’s up,” Patel said.

But Schiff, who accused Patel of filibustering for two minutes, continued his questioning.

About a minute later, Schiff mentioned The Atlantic’s April story about allegations that Patel’s drinking interfered with his work to the point that it could “threaten national security.” This prompted Patel, who rarely made eye contact with Schiff during their exchange, to address Grassley again anxiously.

“Another total lie, which is why I’m suing...for $50 million,” he said. “He’s out of time. Are we done?”

Grassley reiterated his earlier directive.

Schiff continued: “After this article came out, were any FBI resources used to look into this reporter in any way?”

“No,” Patel said.

With Schiff’s questioning done, Patel spent the next two minutes defending his record amid the flood of criticism, claiming he was the “hardest-working FBI director.”