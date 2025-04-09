Trumpland

Kash Patel Quietly Removed as Acting ATF Director After Ghosting Gig

CANNED

He has been replaced by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll after he reportedly did not show face in an ATF facility for weeks.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Kash Patel stares forward.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

FBI Director Kash Patel has been quietly removed as the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives after he stopped showing up to work there, according to a report.

Patel, who remains in his FBI role, had not been “seen inside an ATF facility for weeks” and has been replaced by the U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, sources told NBC News.

Four sources confirmed Patel’s ouster to Reuters on Wednesday, but a reason was not given.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources told NBC that workers at the bureau were “shocked and confused” by Patel’s removal. The network said an exact reason for the change is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandElon Musk Rage Quits Livestream After Being Cyberbullied by Gamers
Tom Sanders
TrumplandMusk Goes Nuclear on Trump Tariff Guru With Jaw-Dropping Slur
David Gardner
PoliticsICE Barbie Kristi Noem Mocked for Pointing Gun at Officer’s Head
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsTrump Insists ‘I Know What the Hell I’m Doing’ as His Tariffs Unleash Carnage
Janna Brancolini
MediaFlustered Stephen Miller Yells Over Fox News Host Defending Trump Tariffs
Yasmeen Hamadeh