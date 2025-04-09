FBI Director Kash Patel has been quietly removed as the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives after he stopped showing up to work there, according to a report.

Patel, who remains in his FBI role, had not been “seen inside an ATF facility for weeks” and has been replaced by the U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, sources told NBC News.

Four sources confirmed Patel’s ouster to Reuters on Wednesday, but a reason was not given.

Sources told NBC that workers at the bureau were “shocked and confused” by Patel’s removal. The network said an exact reason for the change is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.