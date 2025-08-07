Politics

Kash Patel Sends FBI to Help Texas GOP Hunt Down Dem Lawmakers

Sen. John Cornyn requested federal assistance for rounding up Texas Democrats who fled the state over redistricting.

Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-Wice 

Political Reporter

Sen. John Cornyn said FBI Director Kash Patel, pictured, has agreed his bureau will help Texas law enforcement track down Texas House Democrats who left the state to block a redistricting vote that benefits Republicans in the midterms.
Texas Senator John Cornyn said that the FBI has agreed to assist Texas law enforcement in tracking down members of the Texas House who fled the state to prevent a vote on redistricting.

It’s a dramatic escalation as state lawmakers fight over redrawing congressional lines at Donald Trump’s request in one of the biggest states to give Republicans a greater advantage in the 2026 midterms.

“I am proud to announce that Director Kash Patel has approved my request for the FBI to assist state and local law enforcement in locating runaway Texas House Democrats,” said Sen. Cornyn.

House Democrats left the state on Sunday to break quorum and prevent a vote on maps that would give Republicans an additional five seats.

Since exiting Texas, they’ve been largely camped out in blue states like Illinois, New York and Massachusetts.

Cornyn thanked Trump and the FBI director for “swiftly acting” on his request.

This story is developing and will be updated.

