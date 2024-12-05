Kash Patel Threatens to Sue Anti-Trump Republican

Kash Patel has threatened to sue former Mike Pence aide Olivia Troye for calling him a liar on MSNBC.

Donald Trump’s FBI pick demanded a retraction after Troye, a former White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism adviser in the Trump administration, said he would “lie about intelligence” and “put the lives of Navy Seals at risk when it came to Nigeria.”

Troye also branded Patel a “delusional liar” in the MSNBC segment.

“This is a complete fabrication, and you know it is false by virtue of your former position in the White House,” Jesse Binnall, Patel’s attorney, wrote in a legal letter.

“At no point did Mr. Patel ever lie about national intelligence, place Navy Seals at risk, or misinform the Vice President. Not only did you have actual knowledge of the falsity of this smear, but you also did so with the malicious intent of degrading his character and of cynical self-promotion,” Binnall, wrote, adding that legal action would be launched if the remarks were not retracted in a public statement within five days.

Today, Kash Patel sent a letter to my counsel @MarkSZaidEsq- threatening legal action & demanding that I retract my comments on MSNBC about his unfitness to serve as FBI Director. This aligns with his threats against the media & political opponents, revealing how he might conduct… pic.twitter.com/BJU90haUhO — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) December 4, 2024

Troye posted the letter on X and wrote: “Today, Kash Patel sent a letter to my counsel… threatening legal action & demanding that I retract my comments on MSNBC about his unfitness to serve as FBI Director."

“I stand by my statements—my priority remains the safety & security of the American people. I am not the only one who has expressed concerns about him. So why me?“ she wrote.

In an appearance on CNN Thursday, Troye warned that Patel’s threat was a “sign of what’s to come should he become director of the FBI and how he is going to conduct himself.”

“We should take him at his word,” Troye said, adding that the move was a “signal to others as he goes into the confirmation process in terms of telling the truth about his background.”

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) reposted Troye’s message, adding: “Troye criticized Patel on TV. That’s all. He’s basically telling us with this suit that if he’s in charge of the FBI, he’s using whatever tools he has to come after people who criticize MAGA. We better listen to him.”