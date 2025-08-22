FBI Launches Dramatic Dawn Raid on Trump Nemesis John Bolton

FBI agents raided the home of President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton on Friday morning.

The raid against Trump’s former adviser turned nemesis is part of a “national security investigation in search of classified records,” a source told NBC News.

In a statement to NBC News, an FBI official added: “The FBI is conducting court authorized activity.”

The longtime Republican adviser and diplomat has previously been accused of leaking classified material but investigations into his controversial book The Room Where it Happened went nowhere.

Bolton appeared on the Daily Beast Podcast on Monday and took aim directly at Trump claiming he is the world’s worst negotiator.

The dawn raid in the suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C., was trumpeted with an X message from FBI director Kash Patel, who wrote, ”NO ONE is above the law.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi retweeted the post, adding: “America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always.”

An FBI spokesman told the Daily Beast, “We don’t have any comment.” That did not stop FBI deputy director Dan Bongino from joining the social media pile on with a message that read: “Public corruption will not be tolerated.”

Bongino’s words had ominous echoes of politically-motivated judicial attacks the world over, but a source reportedly told NBC News that the raid was part of a “national security investigation in search of classified records.”

Bolton was appointed National Security Advisor by Trump in 2018, but he lasted less than two years in the post. Trump’s Justice Department tried and failed to block publication of Bolton’s subsequent memoir which claimed that Trump was “unfit to be president.”

In an updated paperback edition, Bolton predicted that the president would use his second term to gain vengeance against his enemies. “Trump really cares only about retribution for himself, and it will consume much of a second term,” he wrote.

John Bolton was not detained or charged during the raid, according to the Associated Press. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Bolton has become a frequent critic of Trump ever since he was fired by the president during his first term. This includes taking part in multiple media interviews criticizing Trump for agreeing to meet Vladimir Putin on U.S. soil as this meant the Russian leader had “already won” optics and mind games ahead of the flop Alaska summit.

This line of attack infuriated Trump, who lashed out at the “very unfair media“ on Truth Social and asked why they were ”quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton" to condemn the meeting in Anchorage.