Kash Patel’s Girlfriend, 26, Addresses Their 19-Year Age Gap

Country singer Alexis Wilkins has dismissed the 19-year age gap in her relationship with boyfriend, FBI director Kash Patel.

Wilkins, 26, began dating Patel, 45 in January 2023 after meeting at a mutual friend’s house party in Nashville. She splits her time between living in Nashville to further her music career and Washington D.C. with Patel.

Wilkins told the Daily Mail in exclusive interview that she sees her relationship as no different to others in MAGAworld.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi swears in the new Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel as his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins holds the Bhagavad Gita in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on February 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“There are a lot of people in this administration with age differences. There are a lot of people out there with age differences,” she said.

The gaps start at the very top, with 24 years between President Donald Trump, 79 and wife Melania, 55.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 27, wed husband, Nicholas Riccio, 59 in January this year, just days before Trump’s inauguration. There is a 32-year age gap between the couple.

“I feel like [within] a couple minutes talking to me, you probably couldn’t picture me dating a 26-year-old,” Wilkins added. “So it’s always made a lot of sense to us and our friends and everyone around us. And there’s really no need to justify things like that.”

She also spoke out about being branded a “honeypot” by social media users claiming she is trying to influence Patel.

“I’ve blocked the word ‘honeypot’ from my Instagram comments, if that tells you anything,” she said of the impact of the term on her.

Alexis Wilkins performing in Nashville in 2023. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Wilkins said she had been dating Patel before he went from aide to President Trump to FBI director, so the “honeypot” accusations would have seen her playing “a huge long-game.”

She continued of online theories about her motivations, “The fact that people are trying to point to anything other than just the actual facts of everything is pretty thin.”

Wilkins has a modest 6000 followers and 9500 monthly listeners on Spotify, where her most popular song is 2023’s “Quite Like Whiskey”, which has had over 440,000 streams.

Alexis Wilkins attends the REAGAN Nashville premiere in August 2024. Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for REAGAN Movie

Her artist bio on Spotify notes she is “a country music artist, writer and political commentator who doesn’t just talk about American values-she lives them.”

It continues, “she has made waves in both music and politics, proving that grit, patriotism and an unapologetic voice still have a place in today’s culture.”