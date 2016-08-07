Kasich: Trump Jr. Wanted Me as Veep

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
In an interview on CNN on Sunday morning, Ohio Governor John Kasich confirmed a detail from a New York Times report which asserted that Donald Trump Jr. did try to get him to join his father's ticket. Kasich also went on to say that he doesn't think Trump can win Ohio. "He's going to win parts of Ohio where people are really hurting and where people of both parties have failed to fix our education system," he said. "But I still think it's difficult if you are dividing to be able to win in Ohio. I think it's really, really difficult."