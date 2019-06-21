Kate and William and Harry and Meghan Just Got Divorced—and Yes, It’s a Mess

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, an all-new members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

As William and Kate made their way happily around the racecourse at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, smiling and cuddling up together and frankly looking closer than they have in years, it was hard to believe that, the following day, in the privacy of Kensington Palace, Harry and William would sit across the table from each other.

Under the watchful eye of the the trustees of the Royal Foundation, they put the finishing touches to a carefully negotiated agreement that will see Meghan and Harry severing their last major tie to William and Kate and walking away from their once-joint philanthropic vehicle.