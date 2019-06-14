Meghan Markle Prepares to Walk the Royal Political Tightrope

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

This week, reports leaked out that Meghan Markle will be editing the September issue of the British edition of Vogue magazine.

Although the magazine did not respond to emails requesting comment, and the palace also declined to confirm the story to The Daily Beast, few doubt the account of American magazine Us Weekly, which declared, “Meghan will be writing an opinion piece of her own as well as bringing a selection of female change-makers on board to write their own personal essays,” and adds that a photo shoot with the duchess is scheduled to take place at her new home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, sometime next week.