Kate Beckinsale has sued the producers of her 2024 action-thriller Canary Black, alleging negligence, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In a Los Angeles Superior Court filing, the English actress claimed that “dangerous and unsafe conditions” on set caused her to suffer a knee injury. “Ms. Beckinsale and her team repeatedly raised red flags regarding unsafe conditions on and off set to Defendants, including long, dangerous set days, often lasting 15 hours, inadequate equipment and medical personnel to help manage the high physical workload and recover from the exertion off set, and failure to adequately inform Ms. Beckinsale of what stunts she was expected to perform until often the moment she had to perform it,” the suit states. Despite hearing her concerns, the filing claims that producers “continued to recklessly and intentionally forge ahead with unsafe filming conditions, forgoing safety to maintain profit margins, and in the process, put Ms. Beckinsale in harm’s way.” The amended complaint follows Beckinsale’s initial filing last December as Jane Doe. Last October, Beckinsale took to her Instagram to post what appears to be an X-ray of her knee injury alongside photos of other bruises and scars from her stunt work in the film.