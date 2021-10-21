Kate Beckinsale Thinks Her Genius IQ May Have Been ‘Handicap’ to Acting Career

CHEAT SHEET
Kate Beckinsale may be her own worst enemy. In an interview on the Howard Stern Show, Beckinsale revealed her impressively high IQ and how it was somehow a burden or a “handicap” for the actress. She said her mom had her tested “because very bright children are near unbearable,” While the average IQ is around 100 points, Beckinsale’s mother said her daughter’s score was a whopping 152. Stern expressed his jealousy but Beckinsale shot him down. “Every single doctor, every single person I’ve ever come across has said, ‘You’d be so much happier if you were 30 percent less smart,’” she said. “It’s no good to me, though. It’s really not helpful to me in my career. I just think it might have been a handicap actually.”