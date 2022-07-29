Kate Bedingfield Is Actually Staying as White House Comms Director
UNO REVERSE
In yet another twist, Kate Bedingfield, longtime adviser to President Joe Biden, said she’s actually going to stay on as the White House communications director. She announced her departure earlier this month, but stayed an extra week when Biden tested positive for COVID-19. After Biden and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain encouraged her to stay, she ultimately decided she wasn’t done in the nation’s capital. “After much thought, discussion and reflection, I’ve decided to stay. I’m not done here and there is so much more good work to do with all of you,” Bedingfield wrote to White House staff in a Friday email obtained by The Wall Street Journal. Bedingfield has been by Biden’s side since his vice president days in 2015 and later took on a senior role during his 2020 presidential campaign, where Klain credited her with much of Biden’s success on the campaign trail.