Kate Hudson Reveals Huge Role She Turned Down
Kate Hudson revealed that she could have been the leading lady in a popular superhero franchise—but she turned the opportunity down. The Almost Famous star, 46, told Bravo’s Andy Cohen that she turned down the iconic role of Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man universe. “Do you regret it?” Cohen, 57, asked. “You know, it’s so funny. When people say these things, it doesn’t feel good to talk about it ’cause the people who are in the movie are the right people and your circumstances in life happen the way they happen,” she replied. The role went to Kirsten Dunst, who starred as Toby Maguire’s love interest. “Now it’s one of those things where I look back like, ‘That would have been nice to be in a Spider-Man movie,’” she went on. “But at the same time, I did a movie called Four Feathers. I got to meet Heath Ledger, who became a very good friend, and I got an experience that I would have never had.” The war drama starring Hudson and Ledger came out just a few months after Spider-Man. “Life happens exactly the way it’s supposed to,” Hudson said. “And so, I’m grateful for it. But I do look at it and I’m like, ‘Aw, it would have been fun to be her’.”