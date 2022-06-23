Kate and William Reveal Their First Joint Royal Portrait

CHEAT SHEET
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and wife Kate have unveiled their first official joint portrait, a painting that was commissioned by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund in 2021. Painted by the artist Jamie Coreth, the portrait captures the heir to the British throne and his wife standing next to one another. William is depicted wearing an expertly tailored suit, while the duchess is shown dressed in an emerald green gown she wore in Dublin in 2020; the dress is by a label called The Vampire’s Wife.