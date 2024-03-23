Will and Kate ‘Touched’ By Global Well-Wishes After Cancer Reveal

The Prince and Princess of Wales are “enormously touched” by the outpouring of international support for Kate Middleton in the wake of her cancer reveal, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a palace spokesperson said. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

A day earlier, the palace dropped a bombshell announcement that Kate, who had been missing from public engagements for months after an abdominal surgery in January, had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. The public was shocked at the cancer announcement because the palace had initially said in January that Kate’s condition was “non-cancerous” after her surgery.

The reveal capped weeks of tinfoil hat theories over Kate’s whereabouts, after a series of grainy photographs of the Princess and one infamous Photoshop debacle. Amid an outpouring of love and support after yesterday’s announcement, some celebrities condemned the wild theorizing over the Princess’ health while others quietly deleted their memes.