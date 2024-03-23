Royalistfranchise orientation badge

Will and Kate ‘Touched’ By Global Well-Wishes After Cancer Reveal

‘WE’RE MOVED’

The Prince and Princess of Wales also reiterated their request for privacy in a statement on Saturday.

Amanda Yen

Catherine, The Princess of Wales announces that she is receiving a preventative course of chemotherapy for cancer on March 22, 2024 in London, England.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales are “enormously touched” by the outpouring of international support for Kate Middleton in the wake of her cancer reveal, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a palace spokesperson said. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

    A day earlier, the palace dropped a bombshell announcement that Kate, who had been missing from public engagements for months after an abdominal surgery in January, had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. The public was shocked at the cancer announcement because the palace had initially said in January that Kate’s condition was “non-cancerous” after her surgery.

    The reveal capped weeks of tinfoil hat theories over Kate’s whereabouts, after a series of grainy photographs of the Princess and one infamous Photoshop debacle. Amid an outpouring of love and support after yesterday’s announcement, some celebrities condemned the wild theorizing over the Princess’ health while others quietly deleted their memes.

